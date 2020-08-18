10 kittens dumped in trash bags on northeast El Paso street corner

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police put out a public call for help Tuesday in finding the person responsible for dumping ten newborn kittens on a northeast El Paso street corner two months ago.

Investigators said two trash bags containing the kittens were found at the corner of Raymond Telles and Alps.

It's believed the kittens were abandoned sometime between 10 p.m. on Thursday, June 18 and 8 a.m. the following morning, police indicated.

Authorities asked that anyone with information about the kittens contact the police department's animal cruelty hotline at 915-212-0800.