2 men arrested, charged with murder in ‘unattended death’ of Canutillo man

Crime

CANUTILLO, Texas – Two men have been arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a man in Canutillo over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies responded to what was initially described as an “unattended death” Saturday along the 6900 block of 5th Street in Canutillo.

When deputies arrived, they found a dead man later identified as 34-year-old Maximino Corral Jr.

After an investigation by the Sheriff's Major Crimes Unit, 27-year-old Charles Dominick Chamberlain and 28-year-old Jesse Ray Tilson were arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office has released no other information including any possible motive.