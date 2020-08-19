Skip to Content
2:38 pm
2:33 pm

Horizon City school on lockdown due to police activity nearby

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Ricardo Estrada Middle School in Horizon City was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon.

Horizon police asked that the school be placed on lockdown due to an off-campus incident, but no details were provided.

Both police and the El Paso County Sheriff's Office were involved in handling the situation; authorities were expected to brief the media at some point later.

While there are no students at the school due to remote learning, teachers and other staff are there.

