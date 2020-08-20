Man hospitalized after being stabbed in west El Paso alley

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was transported to the hospital after being found stabbed in a west El Paso alleyway on Thursday night.

It happened just after 9 p.m. in the area of N. Mesa Street and Kirby Avenue.

The victim, who was reported to be covered in blood, told officers he didn't know how he got stabbed.

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to fire dispatchers.

There was no immediate word of any suspects sought in the attack.