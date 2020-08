Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces man was rushed to the hospital after a Sunday shooting, according to the police department.

Officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting on 1900 North Solano, which is the address of the Doña Ana Park Apartments.

Police said the man had at least one gunshot wound, but did not release his identity or condition.

The department did not indicate whether there were any suspects or motive in the shooting.