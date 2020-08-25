El Paso woman could face life in prison after being charged with possessing large quantity of drugs

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso woman has been arrested and charged with possession of at least 400 grams of an unidentified illegal drug, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Valerie Perez, age unknown, was arrested and charged with possession of a group 1 controlled substance. Under Texas law, that includes primarily opiates and related drugs.

She could face from 10 years to life in prison, if convicted.

Perez was arrested Monday and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility with a $100,000 bond.