Woman in police custody after shots fired in east El Paso neighborhood

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Police were holding a woman after residents reported shots fired in a east El Paso neighborhood lat Wednesday afternoon.

The call came in about 4:20 p.m. and neighbors said police responded in nearly a dozen squad cars.

Neighbors told ABC-7 that a woman who lives in a home in the 10200 block of Luella was taken into custody.

Emergency dispatchers reported no injuries and said no special police units, like Crimes Against Persons detectives, were responding. CAP typically investigates incidents when individuals are shooting victims.

An ABC-7 crew at the scene did see what appeared to be a forensics team gathering evidence and taking photographs at the home.