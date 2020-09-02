CBP agent charged with drug possession after search of Horizon City home

Crime

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and THC products, officials confirmed Wednesday.

37-year-old Karina Padilla was arrested at a home in Horizon City last week

after Texas Department of Public Safety agents served a search warrant.

Padilla has been a CBP employee for eleven years and was assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry.