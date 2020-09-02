CBP agent charged with drug possession after search of Horizon City home
HORIZON CITY, Texas -- A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has been arrested and charged with possession of marijuana and THC products, officials confirmed Wednesday.
37-year-old Karina Padilla was arrested at a home in Horizon City last week
after Texas Department of Public Safety agents served a search warrant.
Padilla has been a CBP employee for eleven years and was assigned to the Ysleta Port of Entry.
Comments
2 Comments
She was arrested for something that should have been legalized 50 years ago.
It’s a proven fact that THC is a gateway drug to more dangerous drugs, its harmful to the developing brain, and it IS addictive. You’re a dumb butt.