El Paso police seek help in solving cold case murder of rising music artist ‘T.K.’

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police on Friday said they were seeking new leads in the murder of a 20-year-old up-and-coming music artist who was shot and killed in a northeast El Paso neighborhood a year and a half ago.

On Jan. 26, 2019, 20-year-old Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr., also known as “T.K.” or “T. Kizer,” went to a house party along the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney.

Police said when T.K. arrived, he walked past the house party to meet with two men, just a few houses away.

Detectives believe that during the meeting, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fatally shot T.K.

Both men fled, and T.K. died at the scene.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

If you have information, police urge you to call (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).