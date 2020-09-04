Skip to Content
El Paso police seek help in solving cold case murder of rising music artist ‘T.K.’

Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr
EPPD
Murder victim Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr., known as “T.K.” or “T. Kizer."

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police on Friday said they were seeking new leads in the murder of a 20-year-old up-and-coming music artist who was shot and killed in a northeast El Paso neighborhood a year and a half ago.

On Jan. 26, 2019, 20-year-old Terrance Lamont Kinard Jr., also known as “T.K.” or “T. Kizer,” went to a house party along the 8800 block of Mt. Whitney.

Police said when T.K. arrived, he walked past the house party to meet with two men, just a few houses away.

Detectives believe that during the meeting, one of the men pulled out a handgun and fatally shot T.K.

Both men fled, and T.K. died at the scene.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.

If you have information, police urge you to call (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

David Burge

