El Paso woman charged with arson for allegedly trying to burn house down

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso woman is jailed on accusations that she tried to burn a house down a week ago, fire officials said Thursday.

Schavauhn Ferguson was being held in the downtown jail on $10,000 bond on a charge of second-degree felony arson.

The El Paso Fire Marshal's Office alleges that Ferguson set fire to a house in the 3700 block of Van Buren Avenue on Sept. 4.

No further details about the case were provided by authorities.