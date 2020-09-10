Skip to Content
Crime
Las Cruces man jailed, accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl

Carlos Prudencio Colorbio
LCPD
Carlos Prudencio Colorbio, charged with child sexual assault.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police on Thursday arrested a 57-year-old man suspected of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.

Carlos Prudencio Colorbio, 57, was being held without bond in the Dona Ana County Detention Center on a charge of felony criminal sexual contact.

Investigators said the arrest came after the girl reported the assault to her mother following a delay. In addition, police contend Colorbio "acknowledged the inappropriate contact" in a conversation with one of his relatives.

ABC-7 is withholding further details of the case to avoid any potential of publicly identifying the young victim.

