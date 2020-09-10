Man said to be among El Paso’s most wanted arrested on child porn charges

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A man described as one of El Paso's most wanted has been arrested on child pornography charges, sheriff's deputies said Thursday.

The arrest of Giovanni Cruz, 21, took place a day prior at a home in west El Paso.

Cruz remained held in the El Paso County Detention Facility on 15 counts of possession of child pornography.

Deputies declined to provide further details about the arrest, and they also didn't indicate why Cruz had been considered to be among the county's most wanted fugitives.