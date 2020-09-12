Police seek armed gunman who robbed teen ‘ghost hunters’ at El Paso High School

Crime

El PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department said Saturday it is now seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed two teenagers at gunpoint near El Paso High last month while the pair was ghost hunting.

On the night of Aug. 5, the two teens were parked along the 1500 block of Virginia next to El Paso High. They were attempting to see ghosts at the high school, which local legend says is haunted.

That's when a man approached and knocked on the window of their car. The pair lowered their window, and the man threatened them with a handgun.

The man forced the teens out of the car and ransacked it. Police said he stole an Apple iPhone and some loose change and then fled on foot.

The armed robber is described as an Hispanic man, 18 to 20 years old, short hair and bushy eyebrows.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked by police to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477.