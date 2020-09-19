El Paso man held on $500,000 bond after DNA reportedly links him to brutal rape from last year

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- New DNA evidence has led to an arrest in a year and a half old violent rape case, El Paso police said Saturday as they released the mugshot of the man they have now charged with the crime.

36–year-old John Guadalupe Rogers was being held on $500,000 bond in the downtown jail on a charge of aggravated sexual assault following his arrest on Friday.

Detectives said DNA recently linked Rogers to the attack of a 29-year-old woman back in March of last year, who was abducted at knifepoint while walking home from a grocery store near Alameda Avenue and S. Harris Street in the Lower Valley.

Rogers allegedly took the woman to a nearby home where police said he brutally beat and sexually assaulted her.

Police have asked that asking anyone with information about this attack, or other relevant information about Rogers, to contact Crimes Against Persons detectives at 915-212-4040.