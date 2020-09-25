2 men arrested for Lower Valley apartment complex gunfire that had children caught in the crossfire

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Two men have been arrested after allegedly firing multiple gunshots into an apartment complex, with two sleeping children caught in the crossfire.

Police on Friday announced the arrests of 20-year-old George Brandon Lopez and 19-year-old Anthony Garcia on charges of aggravated assault and deadly conduct.

Investigators said they opened fire into an apartment complex on Frank Valdez Drive, near Delta and Cargill, in El Paso’s Lower Valley around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

A man was struck by a bullet in the leg and police said another bullet lodged in a wall just inches away from where two children, ages 2 and 8, were sleeping.

The wounded man, 20-year-old Esteban Hernandez, was not the intended target of the accused gunmen, detectives said. He was treated at University Medical Center, while the children escaped injury.

Both Lopez and Estrada were being held in the downtown jail on bonds exceeding $250,000 each.