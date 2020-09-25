Body is found in south El Paso; detectives scouring area

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- Investigators were at the scene of a body found Friday afternoon in south El Paso.

Officers summoned detectives to the 500 block of S. Stanton around 3:30 p.m. after the body was discovered.

Authorities provided no immediate details surrounding how the body was found, any identification, or a suspected manner of death.

Detectives with the El Paso police Crimes Against Persons unit were leading the investigation; that unit typically handles homicides and other cases where serious injuries or deaths are involved.