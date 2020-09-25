Puppy stolen at knifepoint from couple in east El Paso restaurant parking lot

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police on Friday night put out a public call for help to identify and find a man who held up a couple at knifepoint and stole their French bulldog puppy.

Investigators said the theft took place earlier this month in the parking lot of the Arby’s restaurant located at 6138 Montana in east El Paso, where the couple had agreed to meet a buyer for the puppy that they had listed for sale on Craigslist.

"The supposed buyer approached the vehicle and asked to see the dog. The couple asked to see the money and at that time, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened the couple," explained Sgt. Javier Sambrano. "The suspect demanded the puppy and the keys to their truck. The driver of the truck reacted and accelerated away from the suspect. The suspect fled the scene with the puppy in a black, older model Chevrolet Tahoe with silver rims."

Sambrano described the man sought in the Sept. 10 armed robbery as Hispanic, thin, 25 to 30 years of age with trimmed or shaved eyebrows; he was wearing a baseball cap, a black jacket, and denim jeans.

Police asked that anyone with information on the puppy theft contact Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may receive a cash reward.