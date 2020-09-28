Dona Ana County jail gets new director who has come up through the ranks

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Dona Ana County Detention Center has a new leader.

Bryan Baker has been named the new director of the county detention facility. County Manager Fernando Macias made the announcement Friday.

Baker has served as interim director since March.

He joined the detention center as a cadet in 2001. During his tenure, he has worked in every area of the center. He was promoted to sergeant in 2005, lieutenant in 2008 and captain in 2014. He earned a jail manager certification from the American Jail Association in 2016 and was recertified this year.

According to Dona Ana County, Baker is one of three people in New Mexico with this type of certification.