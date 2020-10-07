200 jury summons recalled as court trials delayed in El Paso due to virus spike

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- The first jury trials during the era of the coronavirus in El Paso have officially been postponed.



Presiding Judge Selena Solis of the 243rd Judicial District Court said 200 jury summons issued for trials set for Friday have been recalled.

She said she decided on the postponements due to an alarming increase recently in local coronavirus cases and hospitalization spikes.

The judge said the court has to weigh both the pursuit of justice as well as protecting the public from the potential of Covid-19 exposure.