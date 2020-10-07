Skip to Content
Crime
By
New
Published 5:54 pm

200 jury summons recalled as court trials delayed in El Paso due to virus spike

court gavel
Lakana file

EL PASO, Texas -- The first jury trials during the era of the coronavirus in El Paso have officially been postponed.

Presiding Judge Selena Solis of the 243rd Judicial District Court said 200 jury summons issued for trials set for Friday have been recalled.

She said she decided on the postponements due to an alarming increase recently in local coronavirus cases and hospitalization spikes.

The judge said the court has to weigh both the pursuit of justice as well as protecting the public from the potential of Covid-19 exposure.

Coronavirus / El Paso / Health / News

Michael Gordon

Michael Gordon is an ABC-7 reporter who co-anchors Good Morning El Paso weekends.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content