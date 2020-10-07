Woman kidnapped from Socorro cell phone store; police search underway

Crime

SOCORRO, Texas – Police were looking for a woman said to be kidnapped Wednesday during the noon hour from a cell phone store in Socorro.

Authorities said they received a 911 call about 12:40 p.m. reporting that Isabel Hernandez, who is in her 30’s, was abducted from the Boost Mobile located at 10755 North Loop.

Police said the kidnapped woman was taken away in an early 2000’s white GMC Yukon that was last seen heading west on North Loop. The driver and

abductor was described as a man wearing a black bandanna with curly hair, standing 6’0”-6’5” tall and approximately 180 lbs.

Socorro Police asked anyone with information about the kidnapping to call them at 915-858-6983.