LISTEN: Frantic 911 calls from Las Cruces car crash that led to deputy shooting armed man

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Newly released 911 calls depict the terror and alarm from bystanders who witnessed a Las Cruces car crash that authorities say led to a deputy shooting an armed man on Sunday morning.

"You know what? Now he just pulled a gun out of his - he just pulled a gun out of the back of his car," said one 911 caller. "He's lost it. He's just pulled out a gun. He's got a rifle. And there's - all the people who are trying to help him just took off running. Oh my God."

According to the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office, 27-year-old Diego Eguino-Alcala was involved in a car crash near Main Street and Union Avenue Sunday morning. They say he pulled out a gun and threatened the bystanders who rushed to his aid.

"He's pulled a rifle out of the trunk of his car and he's... swinging it around at everybody," that 911 caller said. "Everybody took off running."

According to that caller, the armed man also stole a motorcycle and at least one another vehicle.

A deputy ultimately fired at least one shot at Eguino-Alcala, according to the sheriff's office. He was rushed to the hospital, where he ultimately died.

