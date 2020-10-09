Skip to Content
SWAT standoff with barricaded man unfolding in far east El Paso

El Paso police block off the area near the 11000 block of Diana Candia.

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police called out their SWAT team to a far east neighborhood Friday evening for a standoff that was underway.

Authorities said a man was barricaded in the 11000 block of Diana Candia, but provided no further details.

Police shut down a one block radius surrounding the standoff scene, and officers carrying assault rifles were widely visible in the area.

A police spokesman was expected to hold a briefing later in the evening.

