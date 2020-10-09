SWAT standoff with barricaded man unfolding in far east El Paso

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police called out their SWAT team to a far east neighborhood Friday evening for a standoff that was underway.

Authorities said a man was barricaded in the 11000 block of Diana Candia, but provided no further details.

Police shut down a one block radius surrounding the standoff scene, and officers carrying assault rifles were widely visible in the area.

A police spokesman was expected to hold a briefing later in the evening.