Caught on video: West El Paso mail thieves sought by police

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police are asking the public’s help in finding a woman and her driver who are stealing mail from homes.

One of the thefts was caught on surveillance video back on the morning of Aug. 22.

The newly released video from police shows a woman was riding in a car along Nopal Avenue in west El Paso, when the driver stopped in front of a home and the woman got out and opened two mailboxes.

She took several envelopes and a package.

The woman is described as either white or Hispanic, with a light complexion, thick build, long blonde hair with the bottom part dyed in a different color.

The woman also has tattoos on her right forearm and her legs.

The car she was riding in was a silver four-door Honda Accord.

If you have any information on the identity of these mail thieves, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.