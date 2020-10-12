Man in crash on I-10 at Piedras accused of carjacking vehicle he hit

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- A Texas man involved a traffic collision along Interstate 10 in El Paso was arrested after he tried to carjack the SUV he had struck with his truck, police said Monday.

36–year-old Travis Termel Harris of Universal City, Texas was being held on $305,000 bond in the downtown jail on charges of aggravated robbery and assault.

Police said Harris and a friend, 29–year-old Chastity Santina Lewis of San Antonio, were traveling in a Ryder moving truck along I-10 eastbound near Piedras on Friday when their truck swerved and collided with an SUV.

When the driver of the SUV, 36–year-old Maria Echavarria of El Paso, pulled over to the side of the road to exchange insurance information, detectives said the carjacking unfolded.

"(Harris) opened the driver side door and forcefully pulled Echavarria out of the car. Echavarria was still partially seat belted as Harris gained control of the car and began to drive away, dragging Echavarria along the roadway. Harris then kicked Echavarria on the chest, causing her to roll and hit her head on the pavement, as Harris fled the scene in the (SUV)," a police incident reported stated.

Echavarria was taken to a hospital for treatment of multiple injuries, police said. Investigators indicated Harris also allegedly attacked his passenger, Harris, moments before the collision by punching her in head and neck during an argument.

Officers said they located Harris and arrested him a short time later, near where the SUV was found abandoned, which was close to where the carjacking had occurred.