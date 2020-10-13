Skip to Content
Crime
Reward offered in burglary of Las Cruces home that nets thief a shotgun

las cruces burglary suspect
LCPD
Surveillance images from scene of a home burglary along Hernandez Road in Las Cruces.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Las Cruces Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that helps to identify a man wanted for stealing a shotgun during a home burglary.

The burglary happened about 2 p.m. last Friday at a house along the 1400 block of Hernandez road.

A video surveillance camera captured images of the man as he walked to the home that was burglarized.

The man was wearing a white T-shirt, shorts, black shoes and socks and a black baseball cap.

Anyone with information was asked by Las Cruces police to call the department (575) 526-0795 or Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

New Mexico / News

David Burge

