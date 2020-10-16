Dona Ana County residents warned about Social Security scam calls

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – The Dona Ana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents about potential scam calls or texts about their Social Security number or account.

The DA’s office says the Social Security Administration may email or text you about programs or services but will never ask for a return call to an unknown number.

If you receive a suspicious call, text or email, you are advised to hang up or delete it immediately and report it to the Office of the Inspector General at oig.ssa.gov.

Here are a few warning signs about a potential Social Security scam:

The caller or sender says there is a problem with your Social Security number or account.

Any call or text that asks you to pay a fine or debt with a retail gift card, wire transfer, pre-paid card or by mailing cash.

Calls that threaten you with arrest or legal action.

Making false threats of suspending your Social Security number.

A final word of warning: Never share personal or financial information over the phone.