El Paso man arrested for allegedly threatening officer during disturbance at Speaking Rock

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man has been arrested after threatening a federal officer with a large rock on the Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo.

Hilario Cadena, 40, was arrested by the FBI and Tigua tribal police earlier this week.

In stemmed from an incident in August when tribal police responded to a disturbance in front of the Speaking Rock Entertainment Center. When officers arrived, Cadena allegedly resisted arrest and displayed a large rock that could have been used as a weapon.

Cadena has been charged with assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon.