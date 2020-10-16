Las Cruces police need help in locating thief who stole three UTVs from dealership

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – Police are seeking the public’s help in locating the thieves who stole three utility terrain vehicles from a Las Cruces dealership earlier this week.

Las Cruces police said the UTVs were stolen from the Kubota dealership at 1675 S. Valley Drive earlier this week.

It is believed that the thief or thieves broke into the back gate of the dealership and drove the three vehicles away, likely hiding the vehicles in a nearly neighborhood and then returning later to get them.

It is believed the thefts happened between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 8 a.m. Wednesday.

One of the stolen UTVS is believed to have had a fuel problem and became inoperable. A Las Cruces police officer spotted a man trying to attach a tow strap to a UTV near Aspen Avenue and Tamarack Drive at 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect, in a black or dark blue Chevy pickup, sped away from the scene before the officer could make contact.

The UTV with the fuel problems was recovered and returned to the dealership.

The other two unaccounted for UTVS are 2020 Kubotas. One is orange and the other is camouflage.

Both have Herc Rental stickers prominently attached to them.

Anyone with information is urged by Las Cruces police to call them at (575) 526-0795.