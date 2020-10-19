Court records suggest strip club spat led to Fort Bliss captain’s murder

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – New court documents obtained by ABC-7 show jealousy as a possible motive in the murder of a Fort Bliss Army captain who was rammed by another car and died in a fiery crash on Oct. 11.

Army Capt. Clevy Muchette Nelson-Royster and Richard Mustapha Sennessie were arrested last week in the death of Army Capt. Malcolm Perry. Fort Bliss officials say Sennessie is not affiliated with the post.

According to court documents, Nelson-Royster and Perry had an on-again, off-again relationship for about five years.

Court documents also stated that Perry liked to go to a well-known East El Paso strip club Jaguars, which caused trouble in their relationship.

The night of the incident, police say Nelson-Royster and Sennessie went to Jaguars to confront Perry. There, police say, Nelson-Royster got into a “physical alternation” with a stripper and Perry.

Nelson-Royster told police she was punched in the mouth but couldn’t identify who hit her.

A witness told police that Nelson-Royster broke Perry’s glasses, which prevented him from seeing as he tried to get away later.

Investigators also say that surveillance footage showed Nelson-Royster having to be physically restrained several times as she tried to assault different people in the parking lot at Jaguars.

Another witness told police that Nelson-Royster told Perry that when her boyfriend returned from Afghanistan he was going to “shoot yo ass.”

Police said Perry then left to go to his apartment and was followed by both Nelson-Royster and Sennessie, who was driving her Jeep. Investigators said they followed him with the intent of assaulting him.

Perry managed to escape and police said Sennessie and Nelson-Royster followed him.

Nelson-Royster allegedly grabbed the wheel of the Jeep and kept blowing the horn, and yelling at Sennessie to ram Perry’s vehicle.

Perry died at the scene of the accident at John Hayes and North Zaragoza.