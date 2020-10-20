Video shows Doña Ana County deputy shoot, kill man accused of carjacking ambulance

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Newly released video from the Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office shows the moment a deputy shot and killed a man accused of carjacking an ambulance.

According to the sheriff's office, 27-year-old Diego Eguino-Alcala reportedly tried to steal at least five vehicles, including am ambulance. The incident began at Main Street and Union, ending two blocks north on Manso Street.

In the video, you can hear a witness approach the deputy to alert him of the alleged carjackings. The deputy asks: "where's he at? What's he wearing?"

In another video, you can see the deputy's vehicle pull up to Manso Street where Eguino-Alcala appears to be running from law enforcement. The dashboard camera recorded the deputy yelling "stop," then you can hear nine shots fired at the suspect.

According to the sheriff's office, Eguino-Alcala was taken to a local hospital after being shot and later died from his injuries.