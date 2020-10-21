Skip to Content
Chase that began in Las Cruces ends with police shooting man along I-25 at Truth or Consequences

police shoot man
New Mexico State Police investigators at the scene where an officer shot a man after a chase along I-25 near T or C.

TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, New Mexico — New Mexico State Police shot and wounded a man along Interstate 25 near Truth or Consequences Wednesday morning following a chase that began in Las Cruces.

According to the U.S. Border Patrol, authorities began the pursuit when a car sped away from the immigration checkpoint along the highway at Las Cruces.

That chase ended about 2 a.m. near T or C when New Mexico State Police said an officer shot the man, who was taken to the hospital with "unknown injuries." Authorities indicated the officer was not injured; neither identity was released.

Officials continued investigating at the shooting scene along I-25 around mile marker 72 throughout the day and did not immediately fill in the details about how the chase came to end in gunfire.

