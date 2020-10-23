El Paso man clocked driving more than 100 mph said he was racing to pick up kid

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – An El Paso man who was recently arrested for allegedly driving drunk and speeding at over 100 mph reportedly told police that he was racing to “go pick up his daughter.”

Police arrested 19-year-old Stephan Isaac Gonzalez after he was stopped along Interstate 10 at 5:10 a.m. on Oct. 17.

He told police he was going to get his 2-year-old daughter.

Gonzalez was charged with DWI.

Speeding and alcohol are two of the most common contributing factors in deadly crashes, police say.