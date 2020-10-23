Police seek man who shut down power at east El Paso medical clinic, destroying vaccines

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who shut off electricity to an east El Paso medical clinic and caused thousands of dollars of damage.

Police said on the afternoon of Oct. 3, a man tampered with an electrical box outside of the MD Medical Group building, 1570 Lomaland, and shut off power to the building.

Employees discovered the outage five hours later, which led to the loss of more than $41,000 worth of vaccines inside the building.

The man is described as Hispanic in his 30’s, with an average build.

Police asked anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.