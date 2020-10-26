Las Cruces man arrested for allegedly hitting homeless man over head with bottle, stabbing him 9 times

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces man has been arrested in the stabbing of a homeless man earlier this month.

Valentin Nunez, 38, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

About 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 15, Las Cruces police responded to a report of a stabbing at a homeless camp near South Valley Drive and West Amador Avenue.

A 24-year-old man was stabbed multiple times.

Las Cruces detectives say Nunez struck the victim over the head with a glass bottle and then stabled him nine times in the upper torso.

Friends of the victim drove him to a local hospital. He was subsequently transported to University Medical Center. Police say his injuries were serious but not life-threatening.

The suspect was arrested Sunday by U.S. Marshals and deputies from the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office in Anthony.

Nunez is being held without bond.