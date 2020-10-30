El Paso man accused of dog’s ‘slow and painful death’ from infestation of thousands of ticks

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man was arrested Friday on allegations that he allowed his dog to "endure a slow and painful death" after the pet was infested with thousands of ticks.

Police said 32–year-old Alberto Cruz Bocanegra was being held on $5,000 bond in the downtown jail on a charge of cruelty to animals.

The charge stems from the death of Bocanegra’s 2–year-old Australian Blue Heeler named Kira, who investigators said "was found deceased in deplorable conditions, no water or shelter and temperatures above 100 degrees."

Bocanegra had previously been warned by authorities about neglecting the dog, but police said he didn't heed those warnings.

Investigators indicated a necropsy conducted by a veterinarian determined the dog's death was the result of Ehrlichiosis, which is a disease caused by a massive tick infestation.