8 women arrested following series of El Paso massage parlor raids

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – Eight women have been arrested on charges stemming from a recent series of raids on numerous El Paso massage parlors.

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced the arrests Monday and confirmed they were connected to 13 search warrants executed last month by DPS and Federal Bureau of Investigation agents who were conducting a probe into prostitution and human trafficking.

Those arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Center included the following:

Marisela Navar Navarro, 47, of El Paso

Erika Lizet Martinez, 33, of El Paso

Andrea Guzman, 20, of El Paso

Xinfeng Zhou, 67, of El Paso

Chunmei Song, 62, of El Paso

Hui Xiong, 55, of El Paso

Xiaolian Liu, 61, of El Paso

Gisell Prado, 26, of El Paso

All eight were charged with either prostitution or operating a massage business without a license. Navarro was also booked on an outstanding warrant for deceptive business practices, officials said.