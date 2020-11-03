El Paso man arrested after police say he crashed into wall, fled scene and left woman to die

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – Police have arrested a 31-year-old man after they say he crashed into a rock wall, fled the scene and left a passenger to die last month.

El Paso Police say they have arrested 31-year-old Johnny Samaniego and charged him with accident involving death.

On Oct. 11, police say Samaniego was driving along East Cliff Drive in Central El Paso, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a rock wall.

The driver allegedly fled the scene on foot, leaving 31-year-old April Pedroza to die from her injuries.