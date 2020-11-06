Las Cruces man arrested after he allegedly ran over ex-girlfriend’s new beau

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A man suspected of running over his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend has been arrested, Las Cruces police said Friday.

Mariano Ponce, 49, is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of an accident and using a telephone to threaten someone.

At about 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, Las Cruces police and fire were dispatched to a report of a man who was struck by a vehicle along the 1400 block of Luna Street.

The man was transported to a local hospital with multiple injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

Investigators learned that Ponce and his ex-girlfriend had broken up more than a year ago. Since then, Ponce has repeatedly called and sent multiple text messages to his ex-girlfriend.

On Thursday, Ponce allegedly called his ex-girlfriend more than seven times and sent more than a dozen text messages. About 11:30 p.m., the ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend exchanged words with Ponce. Ponce then allegedly started his car, accelerated and struck the woman’s new boyfriend.

Police said Ponce fled the area but police were able to locate him at his home Friday morning.

He has been booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is initially being held without bond.