today at 11:36 am
Published 11:21 am

Las Cruces police lieutenant stabbed, wounded during foot chase of accused rapist

KVIA
Authorities at the scene of a Las Cruces mobile home park where a police lieutenant was stabbed after a reported rape.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces police lieutenant was stabbed and wounded Monday morning during a foot chase of a suspected rapist, authorities said.

It happened about 8:30 a.m. at a mobile home park in the 2200 block of north Alameda Boulevard.

The lieutenant was being treated at Mountainview Regional Medical Center for non life-threatening injuries. Police said the stab wound was to his upper torso, above his vest and near his left armpit.

A 26-year-old man believed responsible for sexually assaulting his roommate and stabbing the lieutenant was taken into custody, police said. There was no immediate word on exactly what charges he will face.

Neither the identity of the suspect or the lieutenant were released by authorities.

Jim Parker

