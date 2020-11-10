Alabama man found guilty of sexually abusing girl in Chaparral

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Dona Ana County jury has found a 38-year-old Alabama man guilty of criminal sexual contact with a minor.

Gary Ferrell was arrested after the girl victim reported the sexual abuse to her mother in 2017.

The abuse was reported to the Marshall County, Alabama, Sheriff’s Office, which then contacted the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office.

Ferrell and the victim’s family knew each other while they lived in Chaparral in 2014.

Ferrell will be sentenced in 30 to 60 days.