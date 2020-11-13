El Paso man jailed on charges he ‘continuously beat’ his 6-month-old puppy

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso man has been jailed on animal cruelty charges, accused of repeatedly beating a puppy and breaking the young dog's ribs.

Police said in a statement Friday that investigators determined that 32–year old Robert Ryan Washington "continuously beat his 6–month-old Doberman Pincer puppy, 'Rocky.'"

Authorities said a veterinarian who examined the puppy after it was taken into custody by animal cruelty investigators found 'Rocky' had suffered multiple injuries, including rib fractures, from the repeated beatings.

Washington was being held on $2,500 bond in the El Paso County Detention Facility on a charge of cruelty to animals as well as 14 outstanding traffic warrants, police indicated.