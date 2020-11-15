Police need help finding man who stole truck from west El Paso business

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a man who stole a woman’s truck from outside her west El Paso business and abandoned it later that day.

The victim parked her 2020 Chevrolet Colorado pickup next to the back entrance of her business along the 4700 block of Doniphan on Oct.11.

The victim left the truck unlocked, running and with her dog inside.

While she was inside her business, a man on a bicycle stopped and stole the truck.

The truck and dog were both found later that day in central El Paso along the 4000 block of Nashville. The dog was located walking on the street and was unharmed.

A camera from a nearby business captured the man as he was riding a bicycle from where the truck was abandoned.

Anyone with information on the identity of the thief is asked by authorities to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.