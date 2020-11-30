Las Cruces police warn residents to be on the lookout for package stealing ‘porch pirates’

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – With more people than ever expected to do the bulk of their holiday shopping online this year, experts are warning that could lead to a record number of packages being stolen.

The Las Cruces Police Department has some tips to help you avoid being a victim of “porch piracy.”

*Track deliveries online and try to be home at the time packages are delivered.

*Require a signature for all home deliveries.

*When scheduling a delivery, leave instructions on where the package can be left.

*Request electronic notification when delivery is made.

*Ask a friend or neighbor to accept your package at time of delivery.

*If possible, have the package delivered to where you work or another location where you know it can be securely received.

*Schedule online purchases from big box retailers to be delivered to their local store, where you can pick it up.

*Have your package delivered to a FedEx or UPS store where you can pick it up.

*Be a good neighbor and watch for suspicious activity. Call police if you seen anything out of the ordinary.

Consumers might also consider purchasing insurance for the contents of packages at the time delivery is scheduled. Insurance doesn’t prevent items from being stolen but does provide restitution if items do go missing.