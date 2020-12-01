Las Cruces man arrested after threatening neighbor’s friend, holding police at bay

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico – A Las Cruces man has been arrested after he allegedly pointed a loaded handgun at a neighbor’s friend and then held police at bay for several hours, police said Tuesday.

Richard Anthony Garcia, 29, is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of tampering with evidence.

About 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Las Cruces police responded to a report of a man with a gun.

Investigators said Garcia, armed with a handgun, went to his neighbor’s mobile home along the 2200 block of North Alameda.

There, Garcia allegedly entered the home and woke up the neighbor’s friend who was sleeping at the home. Police say the two traded words before Garcia pulled out a gun from his waistband and pointed it at the victim.

The friend intervened, and Garcia went back to his home.

Police surrounded Garcia’s home and gave him multiple commands for him to exit.

Police say Garcia refused to comply and remained inside his home for several hours while police tried to persuade him to leave.

Garcia’s mother reportedly called her son and tried to convince him to leave the home, but to no avail.

After about four hours, Garcia left the home and was taken into custody without further incidence.

Police believe Garcia’s girlfriend got rid of the gun from the home before police arrived.

Garcia is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.