Las Cruces man held without bond on charges he abused children ages 8 and 14

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – A Las Cruces man has been arrested and charged with child abuse, police said Friday.

Johnny D. Fulton, 40, is charged with three felony counts of child abuse.

Last weekend, Las Cruces police said they learned of abuse allegations made against Fulton by several relatives.

Investigators indicated that on three occasions, Fulton placed his hands on two children. The incidents were considered acts that could have endangered the life or health of the children, police said.

Investigators interviewed the two children, ages 8 and 14, who corroborated the allegations.

The investigation continues and additional charges are possible.

Fulton was booked into Dona Ana County Detention Center where is being held without bond.