Man shot dead inside Las Cruces home overnight; no arrests yet

Crime

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Police on Tuesday were investigating the overnight shooting death of a 33-year-old man at a Las Cruces home.

That shooting happened in a house along the 2300 block of Rosedale Drive shortly after midnight.

Investigators said they were interviewing two men and a woman who were also said to have been inside the home at the time officers arrived.

There was no word of any arrests as yet.

Police asked that anyone who may have information about the fatal shooting to contact them at (575) 526-0795.