Federal marshals, police in standoff with wanted fugitive in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- U.S. Marshals along with El Paso police and Texas state troopers were locked in an apparent standoff Wednesday night in an east El Paso neighborhood with a wanted fugitive.

The incident unfolded over several hours in the 3200 block of Nederland.

Federal authorities confirmed to ABC-7 that the member of the Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were attempting to serve an arrest warrant at a home there.

Despite repeated requests for the man to come out and surrender, he had not. That refusal triggered a significant police response.

During the course of the evening, a police armored truck arrived on scene while agents from armored units suited up.

ABC-7 crews also observed officers in bulletproof vests carrying assault rifles as they deployed throughout the area.

As of late Wednesday night, the standoff continued.