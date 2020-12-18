Police seek help in solving poisoning of 3 dogs in Lower Valley yard

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – Three dogs were poisoned in their own backyard, and police want the public’s help in finding the person or persons who did it.

On Dec. 8, three dogs were found poisoned in the backyard of a house along the 600 block of Lomaland Dr. in the Lower Valley.

The homeowner found an egg carton with a white liquid in it in the backyard. Police said the liquid appeared to have been left intentionally by someone. A veterinarian told police the dogs were most likely poisoned with antifreeze.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact the police department’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (915) 212-0800.