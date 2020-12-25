El Paso police seek help in solving Christmas Eve murder unsolved since 2003

Crime

EL PASO, Texas – Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a murder that happened on Christmas Eve 17 years ago.

On Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2003, 44-year-old Fernando Martinez was found shot at his northeast El Paso business, Saygo Bakery Equipment Sales, along the 4400 block of Titanic.

Investigators learned that Martinez had visitors over around noon that day. Two hours later, Martinez was found murdered.

Police say Martinez was shot in the upper body.

He was originally from Artesia, New Mexico, and had a 4-year-old child at the time of the murder.

Anyone with any information on the crime was urged by authorities to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477. If your tip leads to an arrest, officials say you may qualify for a cash reward.