Police arrest 2, find guns after stolen SUV chase through far east El Paso County

Crime

EL PASO, Texas -- About a dozen police officers and sheriff's deputies rushed an isolated neighborhood in far east El Paso County Thursday in pursuit of a stolen SUV.

Two people were taken into custody after they were found in the nearby desert after the chase came to an end.

The chase began within the city limits and ended along the 1500 block of De Gaulle in the county. Officers chased down the suspects and called for police dogs to assist.

Officers shut down a portion of the street just before 11 a.m. as they combed through a charcoal-colored SUV.

Witnesses described officers removing rifles from the trunk area of the wrecked SUV.

No injuries were reported and no further details were immediately available.